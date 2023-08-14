SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 563 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.62 and a 200-day moving average of $303.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $330.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.66.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

