SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 253 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.02. 18,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,399. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

