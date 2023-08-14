SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 16,777 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 355.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 40,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.