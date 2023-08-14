Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,095,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 632,077 shares.The stock last traded at $22.55 and had previously closed at $22.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -160.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,831,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,903 shares of company stock worth $9,883,216. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,346,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,454,000 after buying an additional 300,831 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,613,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 264,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.