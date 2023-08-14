Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Down 29.2% in July

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 134,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SSBK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.63. 2,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,056. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $215.51 million and a PE ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Institutional Trading of Southern States Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 127,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 295,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 75,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 104,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

