Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SCEYF remained flat at $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. Source Energy Services has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

