SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SoundThinking worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its position in SoundThinking by 88.9% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

Shares of SSTI opened at $20.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $245.70 million, a PE ratio of -154.54 and a beta of 1.40. SoundThinking, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Imperial Capital upgraded SoundThinking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on SoundThinking from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

