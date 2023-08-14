Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Up 112.5% in July

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SFBC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.32. 1,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $97.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.09 per share, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,236.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.09 per share, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,236.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,114.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,530 shares of company stock worth $795,499 and sold 1,143 shares worth $41,898. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.