Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 2.44% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 973.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.70. 12,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,101. The company has a market capitalization of $326.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

