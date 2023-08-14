Souders Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.42. 289,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,490. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

