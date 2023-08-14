Souders Financial Advisors Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,181 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 122,914 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,937,751,000,000.

Shares of TCHP stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 29,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,488. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $368.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

