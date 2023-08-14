Souders Financial Advisors Has $18.68 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,972 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.42. 697,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,041. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

