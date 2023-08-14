Souders Financial Advisors Buys 178 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,040,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,264,000 after purchasing an additional 749,072 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,016 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.06. 183,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,776. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.29.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

