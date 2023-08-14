Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 187 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.3% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 547,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.24. 793,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,036,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average is $105.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

