Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SOHOB traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $24.65. 2,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

