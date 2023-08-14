Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Up 25.6% in July

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

SOTK traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.59. 16,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440. The company has a market cap of $72.25 million, a P/E ratio of 233.12 and a beta of -0.31. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

