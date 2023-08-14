Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Up 23.6% in July

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 340,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SIRC opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Solar Integrated Roofing has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.50.

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

