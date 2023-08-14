Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHCO

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 225,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.09. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. The business had revenue of $288.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 21,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $127,443.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,612.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, Director Richard Caring purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $38,556.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,403.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 21,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $127,443.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,612.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,191 shares of company stock valued at $611,965. 75.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.