Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$21.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Softchoice Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SFTC stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.15. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,670. The stock has a market capitalization of C$936.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of -0.15. Softchoice has a twelve month low of C$13.57 and a twelve month high of C$23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.17.

About Softchoice

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

