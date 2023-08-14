Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$21.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Softchoice Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SFTC stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.15. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,670. The stock has a market capitalization of C$936.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of -0.15. Softchoice has a twelve month low of C$13.57 and a twelve month high of C$23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.17.
About Softchoice
