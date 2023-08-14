Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of Sodexo stock remained flat at $105.24 during trading on Friday. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.61. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

