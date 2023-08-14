So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

So-Young International Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ SY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.39. 26,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,097. The company has a market capitalization of $147.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 276.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 79.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 177,267 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 122.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in So-Young International by 22.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

