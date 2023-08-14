So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
So-Young International Trading Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ SY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.39. 26,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,097. The company has a market capitalization of $147.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.07.
So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.
About So-Young International
So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.
