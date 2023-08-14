Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 703 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,822,000 after buying an additional 1,960,802 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,962,000 after acquiring an additional 640,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,221,000 after acquiring an additional 109,235 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RL shares. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $121.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.84.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

