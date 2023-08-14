Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 89,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 192,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 132,330 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $60.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

