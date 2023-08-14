Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after acquiring an additional 593,680 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after purchasing an additional 362,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,313. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $110.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

