Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Plexus by 680.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Plexus by 294.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Plexus by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $96.38 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

