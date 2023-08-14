SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 754,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the July 15th total of 574,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,540.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGF remained flat at $84.81 during trading on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $98.78.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

