SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Update

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,300 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 275.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SLRC. StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

SLRC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,340. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $835.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 150.46%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

