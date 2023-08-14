Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZZZ. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday.

TSE ZZZ traded down C$1.01 on Monday, reaching C$24.25. The company had a trading volume of 178,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,754. The firm has a market capitalization of C$842.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.66 and a 1 year high of C$29.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$225.05 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4563567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total value of C$71,469.00. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

