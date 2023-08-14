Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.07). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$225.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4563567 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total transaction of C$71,469.00. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
