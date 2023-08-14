Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) PT Raised to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

SKWD stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,297,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,850,757. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $4,382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,290,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,297,859 shares in the company, valued at $75,850,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.