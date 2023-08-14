Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 177.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

NEM stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

