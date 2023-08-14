SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Down 28.0% in July

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
SITC International Price Performance
Shares of SITIY remained flat at $20.98 on Friday. 96 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. SITC International has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $30.32.
SITC International Company Profile
