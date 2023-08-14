Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,236,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the July 15th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,236.0 days.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

SHTDF opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

