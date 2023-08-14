Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,236,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the July 15th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,236.0 days.
Sinopharm Group Price Performance
SHTDF opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.63.
About Sinopharm Group
