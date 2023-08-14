Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 288,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGLY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. Singularity Future Technology has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Get Singularity Future Technology alerts:

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 91.46% and a negative net margin of 515.03%.

Institutional Trading of Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singularity Future Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider with a focus on servicing steel companies and e-commerce businesses in China and the United States. It offers shipping and other freight-related services; and transportation, warehouse, collection, first-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singularity Future Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singularity Future Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.