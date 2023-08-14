Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2023

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 288,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGLY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. Singularity Future Technology has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 91.46% and a negative net margin of 515.03%.

Institutional Trading of Singularity Future Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singularity Future Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider with a focus on servicing steel companies and e-commerce businesses in China and the United States. It offers shipping and other freight-related services; and transportation, warehouse, collection, first-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singularity Future Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singularity Future Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.