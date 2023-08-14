Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 56.5% in July

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance

SLVTF remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. 42,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

