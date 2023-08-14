Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 56.5% in July

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance
SLVTF remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. 42,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.34.
About Silver Tiger Metals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Tiger Metals
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.