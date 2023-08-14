Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 244 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOO traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $410.49. 1,897,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,037. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

