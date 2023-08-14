Silicon Valley Capital Partners Purchases 1,572 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.46. 2,147,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,268. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $331.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.