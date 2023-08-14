Silicon Valley Capital Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,432 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.91. 2,331,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,540. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

