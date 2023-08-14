Silicon Valley Capital Partners Makes New $29,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

