Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 867,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,166,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 246,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 4,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,148,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,800,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,673,593 shares of company stock worth $271,964,864 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

