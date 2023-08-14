Silicon Valley Capital Partners Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 135.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $19.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $849.02. The company had a trading volume of 715,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,156. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $867.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $716.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

