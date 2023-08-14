Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 2,942 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 3.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded up $4.48 on Monday, reaching $428.13. 368,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,242. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $438.67 and its 200-day moving average is $397.12. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

