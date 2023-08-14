Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 1,352 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE UNH traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $512.25. 1,072,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $486.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.49. The company has a market capitalization of $474.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

