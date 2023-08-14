Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 71,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,120,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,668,000 after acquiring an additional 161,315 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,415,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 121,955 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 1,194,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SLN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.11. 20,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,025. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.71% and a negative return on equity of 254.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

