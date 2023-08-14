Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,911. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $254.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

