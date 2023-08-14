Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,380 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $46.44. 4,292,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,755,486. The company has a market capitalization of $191.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $46.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

