Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 20,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

HD traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.90. 799,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.66.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

