Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Raised to C$13.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock remained flat at $8.53 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.07.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
