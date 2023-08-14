Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Raised to C$13.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock remained flat at $8.53 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

