Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $187.51 million and $2.20 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,248.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00280165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $228.66 or 0.00781809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00540364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00059860 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00121858 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,887,055,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,863,724,180 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

