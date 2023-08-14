SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 882,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

SI-BONE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.30. 274,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a current ratio of 11.68. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,134,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $45,676.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1,476.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,254,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,841,000 after buying an additional 184,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 152,146 shares during the period.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

